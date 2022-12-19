Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 701 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 308,569 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,862,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.7% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.4% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $114.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.76. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.