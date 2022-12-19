Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 6,582 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.42% of Heritage Global worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage Global by 101.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 82.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Global by 79.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,233,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Global stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77.

Heritage Global Profile

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

