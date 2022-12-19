Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

RPRX opened at $40.21 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,901,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,235,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,059,038 shares of company stock worth $44,659,123 over the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

