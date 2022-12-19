Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 834 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PII. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $6,320,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PII stock opened at $103.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.82. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

