Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

DGX opened at $149.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.98.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

