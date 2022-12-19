Ridgewood Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 2,525.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $2,634,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $908,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IMCG opened at $54.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $73.91.

