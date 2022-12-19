Ridgewood Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 33.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Perrigo by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.08%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.