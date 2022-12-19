Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $320,000 Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perrigo during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.08%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

