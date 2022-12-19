Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Bought by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000.

SCHI stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $53.20.

