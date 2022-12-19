BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Raised by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,768 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $104,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,302,142 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,334,000 after buying an additional 804,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 96.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,463,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,033,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $61.18 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.59) to GBX 2,450 ($30.06) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

