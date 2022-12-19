Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 81,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $476,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $116.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

