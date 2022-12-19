Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP opened at $61.18 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BHP Group

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.99) to GBX 2,250 ($27.60) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.