Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $339,000 Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 994.7% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BHP opened at $61.18 on Monday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
