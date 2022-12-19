Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,721 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

CFG opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

