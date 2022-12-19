Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 869 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Energizer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Energizer by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 71,820 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after buying an additional 297,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Shares of ENR opened at $33.58 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $41.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -36.81%.

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

