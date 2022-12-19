Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 81,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $98.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $116.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

