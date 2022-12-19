Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHI. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHI opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.84 and a 12 month high of $53.20.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.