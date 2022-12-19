Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 1,785 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,248 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,744,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 72,608 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,879 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,624 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $79.48 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 366,254 shares of company stock valued at $30,009,061. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.