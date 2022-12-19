Ridgewood Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker
In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.3 %
SWK stock opened at $76.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $196.52.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.
About Stanley Black & Decker
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
