Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $31.52.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.