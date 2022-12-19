Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stake Increased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Core Laboratories worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 103.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 47.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Core Laboratories stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.75 million, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.23. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $125.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.14 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.