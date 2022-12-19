Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

CLB opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $865.75 million, a PE ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $125.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.14 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 3.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CLB. Morgan Stanley cut Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.