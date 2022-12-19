IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.8% in the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST stock opened at $47.87 on Monday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

