Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 714,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,261 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $104.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $431.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

