IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex Stock Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

