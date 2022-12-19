Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 619 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,369.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $4,443,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.