The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 78.3% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $48.31 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $167.09. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 750 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,385 shares in the company, valued at $648,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $4,474,224.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,842 shares of company stock worth $8,135,689 over the last ninety days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

