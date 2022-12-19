Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $38.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.