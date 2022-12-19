Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 691 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $41.96 on Monday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.52 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

