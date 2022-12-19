Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 133,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $38.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.68.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.