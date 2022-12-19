Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $232,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 26.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $7,278,000. 14.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PHG shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($40.00) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $38.77.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

