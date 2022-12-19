Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,756 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

