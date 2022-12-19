Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $633,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,571 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Comcast by 156.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.