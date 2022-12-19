Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $617,000 Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at about $7,278,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance
Shares of PHG stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €16.40 ($17.26) to €16.10 ($16.95) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €38.00 ($40.00) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Koninklijke Philips Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Philips (PHG)
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.