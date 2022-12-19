Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $857,000 Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,379,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 140,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 55,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

