Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Holdings Boosted by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 17.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 15,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 102,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

