Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2,345.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $180,587.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,714.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,853 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $41.00 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

