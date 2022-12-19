Ridgewood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,173 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,355,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,433,000 after buying an additional 396,874 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 222.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 438,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 302,594 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 146.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 166,903 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 615.4% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 75,470 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 55,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDLV opened at $26.55 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90.

