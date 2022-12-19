Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of VOT opened at $181.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $257.65.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
