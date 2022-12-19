Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 195,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 64,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 142,053 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 131,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

