Cairn Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 109,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 97,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $73.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,400 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

