Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VOT opened at $181.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

