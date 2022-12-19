Range Financial Group LLC Buys 775 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,978 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,025,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,931 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,163,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $52.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.55. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

