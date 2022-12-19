Electroneum Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,782.36 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $36.05 million and $22,782.36 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,935,320,856 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

