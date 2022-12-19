Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,951.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,336 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.2% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,570.4% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,888.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 38,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,751.9% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $90.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares worth $19,964,470. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

