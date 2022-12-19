Welch Group LLC Grows Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after buying an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,906,000 after buying an additional 1,422,893 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after buying an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE SHW opened at $240.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.60.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

