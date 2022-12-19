Foster Group Inc. Buys 341 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,352,000 after acquiring an additional 463,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,455,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,370,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,708,000 after acquiring an additional 255,920 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,313,101,000 after acquiring an additional 674,921 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,160 shares of company stock worth $6,671,443 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.0 %

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

BMY opened at $73.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

