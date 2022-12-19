Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Corteva by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Corteva by 0.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 124,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 64.9% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA opened at $59.78 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.26. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

