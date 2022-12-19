RVW Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,498,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 68.2% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. SWM Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.47.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $290.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.27. The stock has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

