Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lifted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $431.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.65. The company has a market cap of $130.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.