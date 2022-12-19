Foster Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,299,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,880,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,434,000 after acquiring an additional 161,453 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,005,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,160,000 after acquiring an additional 148,164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $114.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.36.

